Marlon Wayans defends Terrence J after being dragged for claiming that Marlon owes success to nepotism

Instagram

People try to cancel Terrence after he and Marlon enter a strange debate on Instagram Live, in which the first suggests that the & # 39; Wayans Bros. & # 39; Alum is only successful due to her famous family.

Up News Info –

There is no bad blood between Marlon Wayans and Terrence J despite her recent awkward interaction on Instagram. The latter was dragged to Twitter after claiming during the live session that the former "Marlon" star owes his fame to nepotism, but apparently that's just a joke.

Shortly after people expressed their anger at Terrence, Marlon turned to her Instagram page to set the record straight. In a video of approximately 9 minutes, he became aware of the situation and assured his fans that he and the former presenter of "106 & Park" remain good friends.

He also asked people not to "cancel" his friend, who was sitting next to him in the video. The 47-year-old actor / comedian joked that Terrence was "suicidal" as the latter seemed agitated as he looked at his phone. Marlon captioned the clip, "Poor @terrencej."

<br />

Meanwhile, Terrence posted a video on his own page in which he declared his love for Marlon and the Wayans family. "I love the Wayans family. Marlon is one of my best friends in the world. I think the family is amazing, a lot of love," he said. "I love the family every day, especially Marlon, who is the most fun."

Apparently still in a joking state, he then moved the camera to show Marlon sitting behind him as he held a large pistol with a threatening face. "You like what?" Terrence asked his friend. He added in the caption: "One last statement for the blogs, the haters and the people in the back. Everyone say hello to WAYANS @marlonwayans."

<br />

In another video, Terrence shared that he had a bad morning due to the drama surrounding his conversation with Marlon. Marlon, who was still at Terrence's house, was seen laughing while reading people's comments about his fake meat and the following clarification.

<br />

In case you missed the conversation between Marlon and Terrence that started it all, the two best friends were on Instagram Live on Thursday morning, June 11, when the latter started yelling at the first: "Let me show you something. This is not it's about your family. Your family can't rescue you from this. There are other people in this world who are not Wayans. "

"I don't need my family to get me out of nowhere," Marlon defended himself. "I was raised. If you ever think I am great because of me, I am not. I am great for the tribe. You respect the tribe. Tell me another family who has done the things we have done."

Terrence continued to take down Marlon: "Get Shawn's nipple out of your mouth. Get out of Keenen Ivory Wayans' skirt for just two seconds. Brother, some of us have to do it alone, that's all I say. Some of us have to do it on our own. We can't get our f ** king family to pick us up all the time. Brother, some of us have to do it on our own! Self-made millionaire, brother. His name is A&T! North Carolina TO!"

After the video went viral, Terrence became enthusiastic about social media users, which led him to clarify: "Marlon is one of my best friends. This is a COMEDY parody show. We called this part & # 39; WHAT HATERS & # 39; I would say. It's a COMPLETE parody. Please don't let this be taken out of context, it's written by MARLON. "