Market, Showbiz shares the blackout in the COVID-19 peak, exhibitors were the most affected – Up News Info

Shares sank Thursday when states from Arizona to Florida, North Carolina and Texas and some international markets reported an increase in the coronavirus case count. Companies like theater chains with the most at stake for a smooth reopening were the hardest hit.

Cinemark and National CineMedia shares fell more than 11% and 12%, respectively, in afternoon trading. AMC Entertainment was down more than 1% after days of earnings. Marcus, who announced phased reopening plans this morning, was 8% off. (Airlines, cruise lines, and hotel reservations were also killed.)

The DJIA had fallen by more than 1,700 points, or almost 6.5%, its worst performance since mid-March. The S&P 500 was down well over 5%, with just four stocks across the index in positive territory at one point

Among large-cap names, Walt Disney was down 7.5% and Comcast more than 4%. Disney recently announced plans to reopen Disneyland and Walt Disney World in July. Sport is also taking steps to restart. Sinclair Broadcast Group was down nearly 12%.

ViacomCBS had lost 3.6%. Tech stocks fell with Netflix, the top stock market to stay at home more stable than others, at just 1.5%. Amazon down 2.6%

It was the third and most dramatic market loss session and followed Federal Reserve comments yesterday on ongoing economic concerns and the steps it was taking. The Summary of the economic projections of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) indicated that the central bank anticipates a sharp contraction of 6.5% in GDP this year with an unemployment rate of 9.3%. An upturn in GDP of 5% is seen in 2021 and the unemployment rate falls to 6.5%.

Interest rates projected by the Fed would remain close to zero until 2022. The markets had largely expected it, so it did not help.

The recession did not surprise market experts, many of whom felt that the recent recovery had been overstated due to the great uncertainties surrounding the pandemic and the economy.