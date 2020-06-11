Marcus to Open Six Theaters on June 19 with Harry Potter, Classic Movies – Up News Info

Marcus Theaters, the fourth largest circuit in the US The US announced plans on Thursday to reopen six theaters on June 19 with improved protocols in accordance with current local health and safety guidelines to be used to fine-tune future phases of theater reopens in the coming weeks, in time for Summer blockbusters based on when studios release new movies.

It will begin four days a week with limited hours showing classic movies, Harry Potter movies, and titles whose performances were interrupted in theaters when the industry closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, which includes Sonic the Hedgehog; Bad Boys for Life; Jumanji: the next level; and The invisible man.

Based in Milwaukee, chain plans to restart Marcus Ridge, Renaissance, BistroPlex and Valley Grand Cinemas in Wisconsin; Majestic Cinema of Omaha in Nebraska; and the Roswell Movie Tavern in Georgia. The company owns or operates 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theaters, Marcus Movie Tavern and BistroPlex brands. He is also a major owner of hotels and resorts.

"We continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of Marcus Theaters and Movie Tavern guests and associates, and we have been very vigilant about the reopening process we are implementing," said Rolando Rodríguez, president and CEO of Marcus Theaters. "We know that people are eager to return to theaters to watch movies on the big screen, as long as they feel confident that we have created a safe and comfortable environment, and that consumer confidence is very important to us." The steps are in place, the associates are trained and we are now ready and excited to welcome the guests back. "

As part of the initial reopening experience, Marcus Theaters is introducing what he calls a ‘Movie STAR approach, incorporating new health and safety measures in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). "Everyone can be a STAR of the Movie and play a role in creating a safe environment with social estrangement (S); Thorough Cleanup (T); Application for applications and websites for tickets, food and concessions for interactions low to low contact (A); and respect each other by following these new protocols (R) – equals STAR,

The policies and guidelines will continue to evolve over time and will be continually evaluated and updated, the company said.

When reopening, additional measures include:

The company will conduct associate wellness checks and implement the use of face masks, as well as the use of gloves, as appropriate, during the associate's shift.

Guests will be encouraged to wear face masks in public areas and stay home if they are sick.

Low-contact options for tickets and food concessions / purchases will be available through the app and website

There will be a higher frequency of cleaning, especially high contact surfaces

The hand sanitizer will be available throughout the theater.

Theater signs will encourage proper social distancing

Hours, Product and Price

Initially, theaters will be open four days a week (Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Tuesday) with the expectation of returning seven days a week.

Initially, hours of operation will be limited, opening late morning and closing early evening.

The app or website will provide available times

Magical Movie Rewards members will receive free popcorn on Tuesdays

Movies that were popular when theaters closed will be screened for reopening, including: Sonic the Hedgehog; Bad Boys for Life; Jumanji: the next level; The invisible man; and more.

Retro classic movies will also be shown. A Harry Potter series will begin on June 19

Reopening each movie will cost $ 5 (no surcharges)

When new movies are released, standard pricing will apply

Concessions / Food / Drinks

Low contact food ordering will be highly recommended through the Marcus Theaters app and website

The concession stands will be open and will serve the traditional menu: popcorn, soft drinks, sweets, nachos, etc.

Theater food auditoriums will not initially be delivered to seats when reopened

Food orders will be collected in a designated area

Menus will stick to favorites like appetizers, pizzas, chicken, and burgers to start.

Theater bars / lounges will be open, but table service is temporarily unavailable. Drinks will be welcomed in auditoriums.

Zaffiro's restaurants will open with adequate space between tables, a maximum of six guests per group, and other safety improvements in line with theater practices and local government guidelines.

Auditorium arrangements

Guests will still reserve seats. A checkerboard seating pattern and a pair of empty seats between groups allow for adequate social distancing according to the CDC

Although capacity will be limited, groups may sit together upon arrival at the theater and in accordance with state regulations, provided accommodation is available

Staggered schedules will limit the number of people in the common areas of the theater, and the extra time between shows will allow time for extensive cleaning.

After the movie, guests will be asked to step out while practicing social distancing between groups, remove all trash, and avoid congregating in the lobby.

"While our theaters have been in between these past few months, we have been creative in how to stay connected to our guests," said Rodriguez. Offering curbside pickup and online ordering of theater favorites like popcorn and candy, and the introduction of three parking theaters helped do that. We are also working hard to improve our app and website to make ordering food easier, even before we hit the theater. And now it is time to reconnect with the community in the cinema. The process may seem a little different to begin with, but it doesn't take away the excitement of bringing back the experience of going to the theater and seeing our valued guests. We can not wait! "

