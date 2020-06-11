Mandy Moore, Dan Fogelman among stars mourning the death of the writer of & # 39; This Is Us & # 39; Jas Waters

WENN / Twitter

The unexpected passing of Waters, who was described as 'a brilliant narrator' at 39, is confirmed through a statement posted on the official Twitter account of the writers of the NBC show.

"We are"He has lost one of his own. Jas Waters, who had written credits in 18 episodes of the NBC family drama series, passed away at the age of 39. The news of his death was confirmed through the official Twitter account. from the show's writers on Wednesday afternoon, June 10, promoting many celebrities to express their condolences.

Among them were two of the stars of the show, Mandy moore and Susan Kelechi Watson. The actress playing Rebecca Pearson kept her message simple by tweeting: "Send love and light to @ JasFly's family and loved ones," while her co-star, who plays Beth Pearson, wrote: "Incredibly shocked and saddened to have received this news "Blessed Light, fly with the angels".

Also shocked by the tragic news was the creator of the show. Dan Fogelman. In his tribute message, the 44-year-old man admitted: "This news took my breath away." He continued to recall the late writer by tweeting, "Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories to tell. He made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for loved ones. RIP."

The writers account statement "This Is Us" read: "The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of the passing of Jas Waters. In our time together, Jas made his mark on us and the WHOLE show. Brilliant narrator of tales and a force of nature. " He continued: "We send our deepest condolences to their loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly."

Outside of the "This Is Us" family, Waters was also remembered for Issa Rae. Remembering their time working together, the "Unsafe"Star wrote:" I will never forget being so excited to have an interview with @JasFly for Necole Bitchie when I was working at ABG. I could feel its warmth over the phone. Over the years, I got to know and appreciate her even more. She was so generous, beautiful, and REAL. I will miss you, girl. "

Another celebrity who paid tribute to Waters was ex "Joy"Actress Amber riley. "I can't believe I woke up to hear you left @JasFly. You inspired me a lot and you also challenged my thinking," he tweeted. "I really admired you as a writer and only as a black woman. We were never able to work together as we wanted, but I am so glad to have met you."

It was still unclear what might have caused Waters' passage. She, however, had worked on "Joking"and had history credit for Taraji P. Henson2019 movie "What men wantBefore taking on the role of screenwriter, he was a columnist for Vibe magazine.