Man shot, robbed while jogging in Culver City – Up News Info Los Angeles

CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – Police are looking for a thief who shot and seriously injured a Culver City man while jogging on Wednesday night.

The robbery and shooting occurred in the 6100 block of Washington Boulevard around 11:20 p.m.

According to Culver City police, a man in his 30s was running down a sidewalk when a suspect approached him.

There was some sort of altercation before the suspect stole and then shot him, police said.

The man was transferred by ambulance to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Due to the extent of his injuries and blood loss, he underwent emergency surgery, police said. His condition on Thursday morning was not confirmed.

It was unclear what was stolen, although police believe the victim's cell phone was stolen.

There was no immediate description of the suspect. The shooting occurred on a popular stretch of Culver City with several restaurants and shops, so police expect there to be a security video of the incident.