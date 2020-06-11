Man accused of poisoning 8 homeless people with substances twice as strong as pepper spray, recording their reactions – Up News Info Los Angeles

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A 38-year-old Northern California man was accused of poisoning eight homeless people and recording their reactions.

William Robert Cable of San Andreas was charged with eight felonies of poisoning, one felony of inflicting injury on an elderly person, eight misdemeanors of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and one felony offense of consuming alcohol or smoking marijuana while driving. , according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

"These human beings were attacked because they are vulnerable," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement. "They were exploited and poisoned as part of a twisted form of entertainment, and their pain was recorded so that their attacker could relive it over and over again."

All the poisonings occurred in Huntington Beach. Each victim had eaten food with oleoresin pepper, a substance twice as strong as the pepper spray used by the police, and suffered from symptoms including shortness of breath, vomiting, severe pain in the mouth and stomach. Several of them had to be hospitalized, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Cable, who was arrested on May 22, faces a maximum of 19 years and three months in jail if convicted. He is currently being held on $ 500,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on July 15.