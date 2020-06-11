Malaika Arora's building is sealed after a resident tests COVID-19



Malaika Arora has been quarantined in her Bandra apartment with her son Arhaan Khan since the closure was imposed. Just when things were heading back to normal, her building was sealed when a resident tested COVID-19.



According to the latest reports, the Bandra building in Malaika Arora was sealed on Monday, June 8, after a resident tested positive. The actress' area will now be under the containment zone.



A few weeks ago, Vicky Kaushal's building was also sealed when a girl who lived there tested positive.. When she was healed and returned home, residents applauded the survivor and welcomed her with warmth and affection. Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor's aides also tested positive a few days ago.. Janhvi Kapoor even revealed on our show 10 minutes of happiness with Filmfare that your staff members have been fired and are now better off.