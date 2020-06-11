Maharashtra government allows shooting to resume in non-containment areas

In March, the Indian government imposed a national blockade due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases. Now, three months later, They are slowly lifting the restrictions in order to resume cash flow in the economy.. Even though the restrictions are loosening, it is important that we follow the rules for our own safety.

The Maharashtra government recently issued a statement that finally removed the ban on filming movies., television series and digital series. The government asked the production houses to start shooting only in non-containment areas and stated that any pre-production or post-production work must be done according to the guidelines established by the government. Producers should submit a request to the managing director of Maharashtra Film, Theater, Cultural Development Corporation, Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Goregaon, Mumbai, and to collectors of the district outside of Mumbai before resuming the shooting. The statement also said that the rules of social distancing should be strictly followed with an emphasis on personal hygiene.

The resumption of the shooting is part of a phased government initiative called Mission Begin Again that aims to bring life back to normal.