A prosecutor in the Madeleine McCann case says he believes she is dead and has "some evidence that the suspect did the act."

German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters asked British tourists and expats in Portugal to identify Christian Brueckner's various houses so that the police can start the search for Madeleine.

He believes there are other British victims of sexual assault and has urged them to contact the police.

He said: "The hard evidence we don't have, we don't have the crucial evidence of Madeleine McCann's body.

"We hope that she is dead, but we do not have sufficient evidence that we can obtain an arrest warrant for our suspect." At the moment, we don't have enough evidence for a trial either, but we do have some evidence that the suspect did the act.

"That is why we need more information from people, especially from the places where he has lived, so that we can focus on these places especially and look for Madeleine there."











It came as more shocking details of Brueckner's life emerged in his hometown of Braunschweig. He was alleged to have hit his 17-year-old girlfriend after she found images of child abuse on his computer.

Pal Lenta Johlitz, 34, said the girlfriend, whom we chose not to name, is still "very afraid,quot; of her ex, even now she is in a high-security prison in Germany for drug and sex crimes.

She said: “He admitted her to the hospital because he found some photos of children on his laptop and wanted to talk to them about them.

“Strangled her, she was black and blue everywhere.

"After that, the relationship ended. He did not tell the police about the photos. He was very scared, even now, he is very scared."

Lenta said she was concerned when he started dating the teenager. She said: "I was 17 years old, he was 37. She was very small, very

thin as a child. They were together for a year and a half.

"When he drank he became very aggressive, otherwise it was a lot of fun, he was always there when you needed it.











"But if something happened that he didn't like, he was very angry."

It occurred when a former worker emerged at the Ocean Club in Praia da Luz, where Madeleine disappeared in 2007, at the age of three, she will escape prosecution despite having informed Brueckner of the family's movements.

Madeleine McCann's disappearance

The former staff member told him that the McCanns left valuables in their apartment while dining outside.

Former German Federal Judge Thomas Fischer said yesterday that Madeleine may still be alive, and the suggestion that she was killed is only "investigators' hypotheses."