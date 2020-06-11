Madeleine McCann alleged plea as heartbroken father urges cops to question him about missing daughter

The heartbroken father of a woman who disappeared nearly 20 years ago urged German police officers to question Madeleine McCann, suspected to be Christian Brueckner, about her whereabouts.

Phil Kerton has never given up hope of finding out what happened to his daughter Louise, who has not been seen since July 2001 in Germany.

The nursing student, who was 24 at the time, was supposed to take a train from the city of Aachen, near the border with the Netherlands and Belgium, before taking a ferry to Dover.







(Image: PA)



Phil from Kent now hopes that the new revelations in the Madeline McCann case can give his family the answers they need.

Speaking on Tuesday, he said of the latest news: "It just confirms that the family has been right to keep pushing, there was something to discover out there."

"Certainly the German police seemed to be sure that they were looking for something there.

"It gives you some kind of hope that the truth is out there to be found."

German prosecutors are reportedly examining any links between the suspect and the disappearance of two other children, and believe there are victims of related sex crimes that have not come forward.







(Image: PA)



Mr. Kerton added: "I am afraid to give up being too excited.

"We have to stay calm but keep the pressure on."

He said his daughter had been "really careful,quot; when traveling and "it seemed highly unlikely,quot; that she had suffered damage to a train somewhere.

Louise was a school friend of the stewardess Lucie Blackman, who was found murdered in Japan in February 2001.

There is no direct evidence that anyone has seen Miss Kerton in Aachen or on the train she was to take, nor at her intended destination in Ostend.

Kerton says he would love for the Kent police to be involved in the latest investigation if he could help shed light on his daughter's case, but said he is not going to pressure the German authorities as they investigate what happened to Madeleine.

He added: "I am letting authorizations continue to investigate Madeleine's link, I don't want to distract them."

Kerton says he just wants to be asked what happened to his daughter when Brueckner is questioned.

Detective Superintendent Paul Fotheringham of the Kent Police said: "The Kent police have been unaware of any developments in the investigation by the German authorities and any further investigation should be made to the Aachen state prosecutor."