Ludacris on the funeral and George Floyd's fight against racial inequality

Ludacris was working to launch Kid Nation, a platform that aims to educate the next generation about current events through music, before George FloydDeath. However, the tragic incident, and the conversations he finally had with Floyd's family, have him more motivated than ever to "add some positivity and some solutions," he told E! Erin lim in Daily pop.

"I am also a parent, and you know, I think the children are still impressionable and it is difficult to have conversations with them about what is happening today," Ludacris said. "And everyone is looking for answers to all the negativity and the things that are happening … especially for the new generation, which I think we should ensure and try to enrich as much as possible. That is why it is so exciting for me. And I think What better way to do it than through song?

Kid Nation, which Ludacris co-founded with his business partner Sandy Lal, is tentatively slated for a full fall release, but the platform has already released two songs: "Get Along,quot; about racial equality and "Stay Clean,quot; about hygiene in the coronavirus era. Although Kid Nation is aimed at youth, Ludacris emphasized the importance of not only talking to youth, but also listening to them.