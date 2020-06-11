Ludacris on the funeral and George Floyd's fight against racial inequality

Take action in more ways than one.
Ludacris was working to launch Kid Nation, a platform that aims to educate the next generation about current events through music, before George FloydDeath. However, the tragic incident, and the conversations he finally had with Floyd's family, have him more motivated than ever to "add some positivity and some solutions," he told E! Erin lim in Daily pop.
"I am also a parent, and you know, I think the children are still impressionable and it is difficult to have conversations with them about what is happening today," Ludacris said. "And everyone is looking for answers to all the negativity and the things that are happening … especially for the new generation, which I think we should ensure and try to enrich as much as possible. That is why it is so exciting for me. And I think What better way to do it than through song?
Kid Nation, which Ludacris co-founded with his business partner Sandy Lal, is tentatively slated for a full fall release, but the platform has already released two songs: "Get Along,quot; about racial equality and "Stay Clean,quot; about hygiene in the coronavirus era. Although Kid Nation is aimed at youth, Ludacris emphasized the importance of not only talking to youth, but also listening to them.
"They can teach us more than we can teach them right now, when you think of purity, you think of innocence, you think of honesty and you lead with love," he said. "I think love will always be the answer. Love always triumphs over hate."
Ludacris continued, "So, you know, I'm just trying to get that feeling back because we were all kids at one point. And then the world just messes around with our heads a little bit."
The rapper has also been in contact with Floyd's family, and last week attended the funeral held in Minneapolis. Listening to different family members and "learning more about (Floyd) as a person affected me a lot," he said.
"And I think what really struck me was knowing that when he called his mother, his mother had already passed away," Ludacris explained. "And what I heard reverend Al (Sharpton) Say it could have been your mother saying, "Come to me." And when you start to think about it, there are so many emotions running through your body. "
In attending the funeral, Ludacris said he wanted to make sure to pay his respects, but also "listen,quot; and "learn,quot; from the Floyd family.
"I wanted to continue hearing different perspectives on how we can fight this injustice that is happening," he added. "And I was actually able to do that."
Although Ludacris admits that "he doesn't have all the answers," he is "literally trying to do everything in my power to bring about positive change."
And, according to him, a positive change is already happening.
"I love to see that some universities have started the George Floyd scholarships. I love that there are companies that are investing money in many black communities that have been neglected for so long," said Ludacris. "I love that people learn more about the history of this country and learn more about the history of slavery. I love that there are ongoing protests, peaceful protests in the world, and you are seeing many more cultural and multi-ethnic individuals galvanizing and come together.
He continued, "So there are slow changes. But this is 401 years of oppression, so it will take much longer. But this is a great start."
