'Love Life' renewed for season 2 on HBO Max – Up News Info

HBO Max delivered its first renewal, ordering a second season of Love life, her popular romantic comedy anthology series, starring and produced by Lionsgate Television executive Anna Kendrick.

Season two will remain set in New York City, but will focus on the journey of a new character, one who explores what happens when you've lived your entire life knowing who your soulmate is, only to discover years after a marriage. which is not the right thing. fit at all. The new season will also include characters in the first season, with Kendrick's Darby occasionally appearing.

The first season of the series has become one of the best on the streaming platform since its premiere. Its last four episodes are available for streaming starting today on HBO Max.

"It is very gratifying to see Love life embraced as an immediate blow. We are proud to kick off a second season of our first original Max scripted comedy, ”said Kevin Reilly, HBO Max content director, president, TNT, TBS and truTV. "We salute Anna, our creative team and partners at Lionsgate, and we are delighted that the public has gravitated Love life in such a significant way. As a first day, it is gratifying to see the strong response. "

"Love life"Season one is ultimately a story of personal resistance, human connection and how those we love shape our lives," said Sarah Aubrey, director of original content, HBO Max. "It is clear to me why the audience responds with such tremendous enthusiasm, and it is a great pleasure for me and my creative team to look forward to continuing our relationship with this talented group of executive producers and Lionsgate to make a television that resonates."

"We couldn't be more excited to do another season of Love life with the amazing folks at HBO Max and Lionsgate Television, and get a chance to explore a new lead. If only as a way to continue to process our own romantic harm, "said creator, co-showrunner and executive producer Sam Boyd and co-showrunner and executive producer Bridget Bedard.

"It has been a labor of love to work with everyone in Love life And everyone who helped shaped Darby and brought his story to life. I'm excited to be able to collaborate with the team again on a new character and their journey, ”said executive producer and leader of the first season, Anna Kendrick.

"We were thrilled to be the first scripted series to debut on HBO Max and now we are doubly excited to be their first pick of the second season," said executive producer Paul Feig. "Our partnership with the entire team on the network has been wonderful and we can't wait to dive deeper. We're loving life at HBO Max!"

"Love life It's fun, heartbreaking, and unconventional. It's an amazing series with an amazing creative team, "said Scott Herbst, Lionsgate's head of script development." We are very proud of our continued collaboration and excited to bring another season of this platform definition series to viewers. from HBO Max because we all need a little more love in our lives. "

Love life It is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment. The series comes from creator Sam Boyd (In a relationship), which co-show runs with Bridget Bedard (Transparent, ramy) Boyd and Bedard serve as executive producers alongside Kendrick, Paul Feig (A Simple favor, bridesmaids) and Dan Magnante (Someone great)