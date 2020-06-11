Home Entertainment Louisville Police Release Nearly Blank Breonna Taylor Incident Report

Louisville Police Release Nearly Blank Breonna Taylor Incident Report

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

The report of the incident on the shooting death of Breonna Taylor has been published, and is practically blank.

According to the Courier-Journal, the four-page report lists the time, date, case number, location of the incident, and the name of the victim: Breonna Shaquille Taylor and her age.

It also includes that she is a black woman. Interestingly, Taylor's street number, apartment number, and date of birth have been removed from the report and no injuries have been reported: Taylor was shot eight times by police.

