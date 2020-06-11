Louisville Police Release Nearly Blank Breonna Taylor Incident Report

The report of the incident on the shooting death of Breonna Taylor has been published, and is practically blank.

According to the Courier-Journal, the four-page report lists the time, date, case number, location of the incident, and the name of the victim: Breonna Shaquille Taylor and her age.

It also includes that she is a black woman. Interestingly, Taylor's street number, apartment number, and date of birth have been removed from the report and no injuries have been reported: Taylor was shot eight times by police.

The report lists the charges as "death investigation – LMPD involved,quot; but marks box "no,quot; under "forced entry,quot; – officers used a battering ram to knock on the door of Taylor's apartment.

Sergeant Jon Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison, 44, are listed as "criminals."

Mayor Greg Fischer released a statement closing the empty report.

"Bottom line. It's issues like this that erode public confidence in LMPD's ability to do its job, and that's why I've ordered an external top-down review of the department," he said. "I regret the additional pain for the Taylor family and our community."