Los Angeles County Reports Highest Single-Day Total of New COVID Cases – Up News Info

As film and television production begins to restart, Los Angeles County reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day since the outbreak began.

The county Department of Public Health reported 1,857 new confirmed cases of the virus. While it was the highest number of new cases in a single day announced by the county during the pandemic, health officials said approximately 600 of those cases were the result of a delay in reporting test results. Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own health departments, combined to confirm an additional 84 cases. That gives the county as a whole 1,941 new confirmed cases.

To date, a total of 68,959 cases of the virus have been confirmed across the county.

The new cases and deaths occur a day before a revised health order is implemented that will allow not only to resume film and TV production, but also to reopen a wider range of businesses and attractions.

According to the new order, it will be allowed to open from Friday:

– gyms and gyms;

– professional sports facilities without a live audience;

– one day camps;

– Museums and galeries;

– zoos and aquariums;

– RV parks and trailer parks;

– outdoor recreation like swimming pools;

– hotels for leisure trips.

Movie theaters are not included in the new order, even though the state has released protocols that allow them to reopen if individual counties approve.

County health officials said public safety restrictions will apply to all businesses that reopen their doors, including mandates to cover their faces and demand social alienation.