Long-time BWR publicist and co-founder was 67 – Up News Info

Nanci Ryder, a longtime Hollywood publicist and public relations agency executive whose clients included Robert Downey Jr., Woody Harrelson and Sarah Jessica Parker, died today of complications from ALS. She was 67 years old.

Ryder had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2014. She lost her ability to speak, walk, and more, but she was adamant about keeping up the fight against ALS as best she could, primarily using a tablet to communicate.

Ryder established Nanci Ryder Public Relations in 1984, and his clients included Paul Reiser, Helen Hunt, Paul Rodriguez, Downey, Harrelson, and Parker.

After successfully operating his business for four years, he merged with Paul Baker and Larry Winokur in 1987 to form Baker / Winokur / Ryder Public Relations. He then guided the races of stars like Renée Zellweger, Reese Witherspoon, Viggo Mortensen, Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mariah Carey, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Garner, Michael J. Fox, and others.

He also served as a link between the worlds of talent and fashion, advising design houses as prominent as Prada, Gucci and Armani.

An advocate for breast cancer with her own diagnosis, she worked closely with the Revlon UCLA Cancer Research Center, acting as a tireless fundraising and research activist.