Lockheed Martin Gets $ 1.04 Billion To Develop New Radar For The Patriot System

The Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, Lockheed Martin Corp, has won a contract modification for the production and supply of the new phased array tracking radar for the Patriot PAC-3 surface-to-air missile defense system.

Modification of the contract, from the US Army Contracting Command. USA And announced Wednesday, it's valued at more than $ 1.04 billion. The company contracted incidental services, hardware, facilities, equipment, and all technical, planning, management, manufacturing, and testing efforts to produce the phased array tracking radar to intercept Target Advanced Capability-3 missiles.

PAC-3 is a ground-to-air missile defense system, providing highly reactive impact capability to kill both in range and at altitude while operating in all environments. It is designed to counter tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and advanced aircraft.

– Advertising –

PAC-3 protects ground forces and critical assets at all levels, from advanced aircraft to cruise missiles and tactical-ballistic missiles.

Patriot, along with other anti-missile defense systems, are included in Army Air and Missile Defense 2028, which provides the Army overview for the AMD force, describes how the AMD force is posited to support the Army and joint forces, and articulates what must be accomplished to achieve the desired end state by 2028 of preventing and defeating adversary air and missile attacks through a combination of deterrence, active and passive defense, and support of attack operations.

The US Department of Defense. USA It also awarded the Lockheed Martin Corp contract to produce PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement Interceptors (MSE) and associated equipment.

The contract, announced on April 30, is worth $ 6.07 billion and will run through the 23-year contract until the fiscal year.