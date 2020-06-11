Live P.D. presenter Dan Abrams speaks in a video of Javier Ambler's death in custody – Up News Info

One day after A&E cancellation P.S. Live, presenter and executive producer Dan Abrams talks about the controversy over video footage captured by Javier Ambler's death program in police custody last year and his frustration at the show's cancellation.

Answering questions raised by himself in his Law and crime Abrams reiterated his previous statements that Live P.D. It had a "long-standing policy of only keeping images for a few weeks in the absence of a specific legal request to retain them."

The subject is a video captured by the show during Ambler's death in custody by Williamson County, TX police in 2019. Abrams confirmed that Ambler's death was recorded by P.S. Live on video, but said it was never broadcast because "it involved a fatality, and A&E standards and practices did not allow us to show a fatality on the show."

While Ambler's death occurred last year, news organizations obtained and released a video recorded by police officers this month. During the arrest, Ambler repeatedly said "I can't breathe" and "please save me" before he dies.

Abrams added: "The reason for this policy was so that we did not become an arm of the police that was trying to use P.S. Live videos to prosecute the citizens seen in the images. "He emphasized that the goal of the program was" to chronicle law enforcement, not to help the police as a repository of videos to prosecute suspected criminals. " .

He also says attorneys for the program informed him that Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore "never asked for" the footage, "nor did anyone else with the police or any other attorney ask for the footage before this week." one year later."

In retrospect, Abrams says he now wishes "that the tape has been preserved and that policy should have had an exception for this type of situation."

"Many of us advocated for a change in policy before the program was canceled," he said. "It would have been very difficult to see, but in a continuing effort to show all aspects of the police, I wish this had been broadcast as we have shown in many other controversial moments that led to criticism and appreciation for the police." .

Regarding the cancellation of the series, Abrams said: "I am frustrated and sad because I really believed in the show's mission to provide transparency in police action." I fully agree with advocates who ask for more body cameras for officers and more uniform rules for their use. It seems to me that the antidote to bad surveillance and officers is transparency and that means more body cameras and more shows like Live PD. It is important to distinguish Live PD from a show like "Cops" that has just featured a featured reel of crazy moments. PD live It was totally different: following the officers in real time, in their real environments, showing the nerves, the adrenaline, the bad, the good, and often the mundane and boring. I will miss everything.