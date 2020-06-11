Little Britain Withdrew From Broadcast Services Over Black-Face Complaints

The controversial television show Little Britain has been removed from streaming services, including the BBC iPlayer, after being criticized for its use of blackface.

The Beeb say they made the decision to remove the David Walliams and Matt Lucas comedy from their service because "times have changed,quot; since it was first broadcast.

The creators have come under fire recently for their portrayal of black women by white men, with Walliams in dark makeup and a large afro wig to portray the overweight Desiree DeVere.

Lucas also used a black face to play Pastor Jesse King, who said he was "from the ghetto,quot; and spoke in tongues to heal the sick.

Last week, comedian Leigh Francis issued a tearful apology for playing black celebrities on sketch show Bo & # 39; Selecta.

The comic starred stars such as King of Pop Michael Jackson, singer Craig David and host of the show Trisha Goddard on the show, which first aired in 2002.

A BBC spokesperson said: "There is a lot of historical programming available on BBC iPlayer that we review regularly. Times have changed since Little Britain was first broadcast, so it is currently not available on BBC iPlayer."

A BritBox spokeswoman also confirmed that the program was also removed from that platform.

Last week Netflix also removed the show, as well as the other Walliams and Lucas Come Fly With Me series.

In that show, Lucas wore dark makeup to portray the Jamaican woman Precious and the Taaj ground crew employee of Pakistani descent.

Since then, Lucas has said he regrets Little Britain, describing the comedy as "cruel."

He told The Big Issue: "If I could go back and do Little Britain again, I wouldn't make those jokes about transvestites. I wouldn't play black characters.







"Basically, I wouldn't do that show right now. It would annoy people. We did a crueler type of comedy than we do now.

"Society has come a long way since then and my own views have evolved. There were no bad intentions there; the only thing they could charge us with was greed. We just wanted to brag about the diversity of people we could play.

"Now I think it's lazy for whites to laugh just by playing black characters. My goal is to entertain, I have no other agenda."

Earlier this year, the couple revisited Little Britain for BBC One's Big Night In charity show, reprising their roles as several of the show's celebrities, including Lou and Andy, Daffyd, Marjorie Dawes, and Sebastian while dressed. makeshift costumes.