Liam Gallagher refuses to marry with the mask on

Instagram

The Oasis star is forced to delay her nuptials with fiancé Debbie Gwyther due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as she refuses to wear a mask on her wedding day.

Up News Info –

Liam Gallagher he has postponed his wedding with the fiancée Debbie Gwyther because she doesn't want to marry a face mask in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

First Oasis Star, 47, had previously told fans that the coronavirus would not prevent him from getting married this summer, but he has now admitted defeat, because getting married in 2020 will mean he has to make his vows while wearing a face mask.

Zoe ball hitmaker "Wall of Glass" asked on his BBC Radio 2 on Thursday, June 11, 2020, "You were supposed to get married too, are you still doing that or are you putting it off?"

Liam replied, "No, that has been put back on until next year because I think we had to wear masks and stuff, and I'm not going to marry a mask."

In March, the British musician tweeted that the wedding, which was originally planned for an exotic location, would continue.

A Twitter follower asked him, "How are the plans for the wedding? I hope that is not affected by everything (Covid-19) as well," to which he replied: "She (Debbie) is not finding out about that. say ah. "

The rocker may also be forced to cancel a planned solo concert for National Health Service workers scheduled for the fall, if the pandemic does not subside, but he is hopeful that it will still take place.

"Fingers crossed, man," he said to Zoe. "I hope we can do it in October, but we have to wait and see, right? Because it changes every week, right?"