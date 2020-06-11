Less cash for footballers, empty stadiums and applause: La Liga returns

In times of crisis, some communities resort to barter. Now Spanish soccer teams could also do it.

La Liga president Javier Tebas says he hopes the country's clubs will consider more direct player exchanges rather than large transfer payments, as they try to cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.

"The transfer market will be moderate. It is clear that there will be fewer direct cash transactions. There will be more player exchanges," Tebas told reporters in a video conference on Thursday.

He said he did not expect the Spanish league transfer market to move more than € 800 million, compared to € 3 billion last summer.

And he ruled out highly successful moves like the € 222 million world record that Paris Saint-Germain spent to get Neymar out of Barcelona in 2017.

The League resumes on Thursday (Sevilla face Real Betis in a highly anticipated local derby) after it was suspended for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. But things will look very different on the field.

So what will it be like for fans?

All soccer games in Spain will be played without fans, and authorities will try to prevent fans from gathering outside the stadiums. Only a few journalists will be able to enter to cover the matches.

Joris Evers, La Liga Director of Communications, explained to how canned cheers will be used to give more strength to the games.

"On the international broadcast, anyone watching La Liga outside of Spain will have a virtual booth. (…) There will be an audio soundtrack based on the EA Sports FIFA product, which uses real sound from real fans of real matches "he said in a television interview.

In Spain, viewers will be able to choose whether they prefer to hear the original sound of the empty stadium or watch the virtual experience with virtual followers.

What about the players?

Players will continue to undergo regular testing and maintain strict safety and hygiene measures.

The League has taken care of all the travel arrangements for the different clubs, to try to limit the risk of infection.

"Under normal circumstances, all clubs organize their own trip when they go from one city to another to play with another team," Evers explained.

"Now we are really trying to make them into a kind of security bubble, and La Liga takes care of all the trips for all the clubs: renting planes, booking trains, buses and also lodging them in hotels, which is difficult because in many places in Spain, the hotels are not yet open. "

With so many things up in the air, how will players perform after months without playing? How will they react by not having fans in the stadium? – he argues that these unprecedented times are making it a "really exciting season."

