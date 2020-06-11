LeBron James partners with Trae Young, Jalen Rose, Skylar Diggins-Smith and others to form the Voting Rights Group, "More Than a Vote,quot;

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been active calling for changes in the wake of George Floyd's death. James, 35, is also taking steps in an attempt to help secure that change by partnering with other athletes to form a nonprofit voting rights group to protect the voting rights of black citizens in the United States.

"Because of everything that's happening, people are finally starting to listen to us, we feel like we're finally setting foot in the door," James said. New york Times. "How long is up to us. We don't know. But we feel like we're getting some ears and attention, and now is the time for us to finally make a difference. "

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Trae Young, Phoenix Mercury shooting guard Skylar Diggins-Smith and former NBA player Jalen Rose are among those who also participate in the organization called More Than A Vote. According to the Times, the group is aimed in part at registering black people and voting in November. But, more importantly, James says the group will work to combat voter repression against racial minorities.

"Yes, we want you to go out and vote, but we will also give you the tutorial," James said. "We will give you the background on how to vote and what the other side is trying to do to prevent you from voting."

That openness was shown this week when James drew attention to the problems voters had in voting in Georgia, particularly in areas that are majority black districts.

Everyone talking about "how do we fix this?" They say "go out and vote?" What is there to ask if how we vote is also structurally racist? https://t.co/GFtq12eKKt – LeBron James (@KingJames) June 9, 2020

According to the Times, The organization will partner with other voting rights organizations such as When We All Vote and Fair Fight.