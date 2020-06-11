LeBron James and More Form Voting Rights Group to Inform Citizens

Al Bello for Getty Images
Famous for his blocking on the court, Lebron James now he is returning his protective tactics to the voting booth.
After the death of George Floyd and amid the Black Lives Matter movement, the NBA superstar and other black athletes, including Jalen Rose and Skylar Diggins-Smithas well as other entertainment figures like Kevin Hart, unite behind More Than a Vote, a new organization they founded focused on "protecting the voting rights of African Americans," according to a New York Times report. James and old friend and colleague, Maverick CarterThey are providing seed funding, according to the report.
Announced Thursday to the newspaper, the organization runs less than five months until the 2020 presidential election on November 3. According to James's interview with the TimesOne of the organization's goals will be to get African Americans to register to vote and then participate in November.
"Yes, we want you to go out and vote, but we will also give you the tutorial," James told the newspaper. "We will give you the background on how to vote and what the other side is trying to do to prevent you from voting."
Just a few days ago, James responded to a report by Politician on Twitter, which highlighted the hours voting experience of LaTosha Brown, who then drove to a predominantly white polling place and saw no lines.
The basketball star tweeted: "Everyone talking about & # 39; how do we fix this? & # 39; They say & # 39; go out and vote? & # 39; How about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist?
As the Black Lives Matter movement goes global and calls for change continue, according to James, the time to make a difference is now.
"Because of everything that is happening, people are finally beginning to listen to us, we feel like we are finally setting foot in the door," he told the newspaper. "How long is up to us. We don't know. But we feel like we are getting some ears and attention, and this is the time for us to finally make a difference."
On a personal level, James wants to have a lasting impact.
"I am inspired by characters like Muhammad Ali, I am inspired by the Bill Russells and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbars, the Oscar Robertsons, those guys who stood up when the times were much worse than they are today," James said. "Hopefully, someday, people will recognize me not just for the way I approach the game of basketball, but for the way I approached life as an African American man."