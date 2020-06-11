LeBron James and More Form Voting Rights Group to Inform Citizens

Famous for his blocking on the court, Lebron James now he is returning his protective tactics to the voting booth.

After the death of George Floyd and amid the Black Lives Matter movement, the NBA superstar and other black athletes, including Jalen Rose and Skylar Diggins-Smithas well as other entertainment figures like Kevin Hart, unite behind More Than a Vote, a new organization they founded focused on "protecting the voting rights of African Americans," according to a New York Times report. James and old friend and colleague, Maverick CarterThey are providing seed funding, according to the report.

Announced Thursday to the newspaper, the organization runs less than five months until the 2020 presidential election on November 3. According to James's interview with the TimesOne of the organization's goals will be to get African Americans to register to vote and then participate in November.

"Yes, we want you to go out and vote, but we will also give you the tutorial," James told the newspaper. "We will give you the background on how to vote and what the other side is trying to do to prevent you from voting."