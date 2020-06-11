LeBron James and Kevin Hart Team Up to Help Black Voters After Poll Chaos in Georgia

WENN

The basketball star and actor / comedian have joined forces to ensure that the African American people can register and vote in the 2020 presidential election.

Lebron James and Kevin Hart They are coming together to form a voting rights group to ensure that African Americans can get to the polls.

Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police last month, May 2020, and subsequent Black Lives Matter protests, as well as chaos at the polls in the Georgia primary election on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, James called to a group of sports and entertainment figures like Hart to help black voters.

The organization, called More Than A Vote, will focus on inspiring African Americans to register and vote in the November 2020 presidential election, but will also address any effort to suppress the black vote by making it difficult to get to the polls.

"Because of everything that's happening, people are finally beginning to listen to us, we feel like we're finally setting foot in the door," the basketball legend tells the New York Times. "How long is up to us. We don't know. But we feel like we are getting some ears and attention, and this is the time for us to finally make a difference."

The Los Angeles Lakers star, who voiced his fury on Twitter because black voters in Georgia seemed to have to wait longer in line than those in the majority white districts, says he will also be on the lookout for any tactics aimed at keeping African Americans. away from the voting booth.

"Yes, we want you to go out and vote, but we will also give you the tutorial," adds James. "We will give you the background on how to vote and what the other side is trying to do to prevent you from voting."

Republican politicians in several states have been accused of trying to make it difficult for people of color to vote, using voter ID laws and providing worse voting centers in certain districts.

In addition to James and Hart, the athlete's NBA colleagues. Bring young, Jalen Rose, Draymond Greenand Udonis Haslem are involved in the initiative, as well as NBA players Skylar Diggins-Smith. They also hope to enroll musicians and other artists for the project.