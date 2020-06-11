Lawmakers push to invest billions in semiconductor industry to counter China

"One of the greatest weaknesses of the American economy is the shrinking of our scientific and innovative industrial base, and we must invest in academic institutions and industries to rebuild it," said Mr. Schumer. "There is bipartisan support to do it and it is growing every day."

The change in Congress reflects one in the Trump administration, which has rejected traditional Republican support for free trade in favor of a more managed approach to competing with China. Trump's advisers have focused on the semiconductor industry, which was born in the United States but has in part migrated to Asia in recent decades, as the test case for his plan to use trade and technology policies to return the manufacturing to the American coast.

Although elections are fast approaching, Trump administration officials have only just begun to implement that plan. Over the past year, they have introduced a variety of measures aimed at isolating Chinese companies from US technology exports and investment opportunities and paralyzing Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, which they see as a threat to national security. Trump also waged a protracted trade war against China, imposing tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese goods, including high-tech ones, while pressing the country to sign a so-called Phase 1 trade deal.

But the administration has done little to create other companies that can compete with Huawei and other Chinese technology leaders. As a result, U.S. efforts to get countries around the world to remove Huawei from their telecommunications networks have been unsuccessful.

For many months, officials from the Departments of Defense, State and Commerce have been trying to attract chip makers, including Intel, Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, to expand their presence in manufacturing in the United States. In May, T.S.M.C. announced plans to build an advanced chip facility in Arizona. That plan depends on raising funds from Congress, which would likely come through the bill introduced this week.

Department of Commerce and State officials, who helped negotiate with T.S.M.C., have been in talks with Congress to create a standard package of incentives that could be offered to attract other chip providers. At a White House meeting last Thursday, senior officials discussed the incentives that could bring chipmakers to shore.

In addition to recent tensions with China, industry executives say bipartisan support for the bill was also fueled by the coronavirus and its aftermath, underscoring the dangers of relying on a distant electronics supply chain.