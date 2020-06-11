LAUSD surveys parents on whether to allow children to return to school this fall or whether to stick to remote learning – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Unified School District is surveying hundreds of thousands of families asking them what they want the school year to be like in August.

Linda Derian has three children in LAUSD schools and for the past two and a half months, she has juggled her full-time job from home while doing remote learning with her children.

"We have all been voiceless all this time, and I feel like everyone is making decisions but not asking parents," Derian said.

LAUSD is now conducting a survey of parents asking for their input on the upcoming school year, starting with whether they would prefer remote learning, being back on campus full time, or a hybrid of the two.

Derian voted for a full-time return to the classroom.

"I can speak on behalf of my home that my children are really healthy and I know that they will get through anything they get and I don't want to take that experience out of going to school," said Derian.

The survey also asked about safety measures, such as social distancing, eating in the classroom versus a cafeteria, having students and staff tested for COVID-19, locating contacts, and wearing masks.

"I feel they are necessary, especially how COVID is spreading," said Derian.

Stephanie Heisler, a mother of three, who voted for a hybrid schedule, agrees with most of the modifications.

“I definitely voted against not having recess outside. I feel like they need that time outdoors and that they could safely distance themselves, ”Heisler said.

Facial masks were a hot topic for many parents, and it was one of the reasons Caryn Dobrow has chosen to keep her twin children home next year from sixth grade, no matter what the district decides.

"I am at high risk because I am diabetic and asthmatic. My concern is that children don't keep their masks on all day, and I don't want my children to keep them on for six hours a day, "he said.

Ron Smith has a son in high school and his wife is a third grade teacher in LAUSD.

"I want the kids to go back to school in August," said Smith.

He said he does not believe the parents agree to the necessary modifications.

"I think it will probably be our biggest challenge, the 'me' aspect versus the 'we' of our society," he said.

In a statement, LAUSD said any plan to reopen schools will combine input from experts and the school community, including unions, families and their teachers and staff.