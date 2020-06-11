Launch of Kristen Bell and more I take PSA responsibility against racism

VALERIE MACON / AFP / Getty Images; Shannon Finney / Getty Images
Celebrities are defending racial justice.
Thursday, Kristen bell, Justin Theroux and more came together for Confluential Content's "I Take Responsibility,quot; campaign, a PSA conducted in partnership with NAACP that encourages white Americans to face racism. Aly Raisman, Bryce Dallas Howard, Debra Messing, Haley Joy Lenz, Ilana Glazer, Julianne Moore, Aaron Paul, Kesha, Mark Duplass, Piper Perabo, Sarah Paulson and Stanley Tucci They also lent their voice to the cause, each sharing their commitment to support organizations dedicated to fighting injustice.
In a video titled "I Take Responsibility," the stars detailed moments in their lives where they could have been better allies. Bell took responsibility "for each time it was easier to ignore it than to say it for what it was," while Theroux took responsibility "for every not-so-funny joke,quot; and "every unfair stereotype."
Referring to recent events, Howard took responsibility for "every time he explained police brutality or turned a blind eye."
Moore then said, "I take responsibility. Blacks are being killed on the streets. Killed in their own homes. These are our brothers and sisters." Perabo continued with the Oscar-winning message, adding: "Our friends, our family. We have finished watching them die. We are no longer spectators. We will not be idle. Enough is enough."
Tucci promised "not to allow an uncontrolled moment any more,quot; or "not to allow racist, hurtful words, jokes and stereotypes to be spoken in my presence, no matter how big or small,quot;.
Calling for justice, Paul said: "The murderous policemen must be prosecuted. They are murderers. We can change course. It is time. It is time to take responsibility. Call hatred. Step up. And take action."
In recent weeks, the stars have shown solidarity with the black community. On June 4, Bell promised to raise her and her husband. Dax Shepardthe daughters of Lincoln, 7 and Delta, 5, to be "anti-racist,quot;.
"I showed my daughters some of the images that are happening right now because I think they have more durability and more resistance than we give them credit for." Frozen star explained during his visit to The morning beat. "I specifically showed them the parallel of what was happening in Michigan, where there were white people who were screaming in front of the policemen, holding firearms and nothing was happening, in front of the people who were sitting on the ground protesting peacefully, with tear gas "
"I said,‘ What kind of problems do you see with this photo? Tell me what you are seeing now, "Bell continued. "And we had a very honest, awkward conversation about what was happening right now because I will, this, you can put it on my tombstone, I will raise anti-racists. I will. I will talk about it with them forever."
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."