Launch of Kristen Bell and more I take PSA responsibility against racism

Celebrities are defending racial justice.

Thursday, Kristen bell, Justin Theroux and more came together for Confluential Content's "I Take Responsibility,quot; campaign, a PSA conducted in partnership with NAACP that encourages white Americans to face racism. Aly Raisman, Bryce Dallas Howard, Debra Messing, Haley Joy Lenz, Ilana Glazer, Julianne Moore, Aaron Paul, Kesha, Mark Duplass, Piper Perabo, Sarah Paulson and Stanley Tucci They also lent their voice to the cause, each sharing their commitment to support organizations dedicated to fighting injustice.

In a video titled "I Take Responsibility," the stars detailed moments in their lives where they could have been better allies. Bell took responsibility "for each time it was easier to ignore it than to say it for what it was," while Theroux took responsibility "for every not-so-funny joke,quot; and "every unfair stereotype."

Referring to recent events, Howard took responsibility for "every time he explained police brutality or turned a blind eye."