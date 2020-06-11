Home Local News Lafayette Park near the White House is a soap box for social...

Lafayette Park near the White House is a soap box for social unrest

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration's use of smoke bombs and peppercorns to defeat civil rights protesters in Lafayette Park near the White House has emboldened protesters and added a new chapter to the historical history of the site like a soap box for social and political unrest.

“Gas us. Shoot us Hit us We're still here, "says a sign hanging on the tall black fence erected on the park wall after law enforcement officers clashed with protesters protesting the death of George Floyd, a black man who died under police custody in Minneapolis.

Lia Poteet, a 28-year-old Washington, DC resident, who was injured during the demonstration, has already returned to the area to demonstrate again.

"I am still going back to Lafayette Square because it is the epicenter of our democracy," said Poteet.

She said an officer downed her with his riot shield, kicked her in the stomach and hit her with his cane, causing bruises on her torso and personal areas. As she and the other protesters coughed from the smoke, two sudden explosions exploded at her feet, she said.

The park, a short walk from Trump's front yard, was where a slave woman named Alethia Browning Tanner used $ 1,400 she earned selling vegetables in the park to buy her freedom in 1810. Back then, the 7-acre parcel was called Park of the president. In 1824, it was landscaped and named for the Marquis de Lafayette, a French general who was a friend of George Washington and fought in the Revolutionary War.

Civil War soldiers camped there and hung their clothes to dry on Andrew Park's statue in the park. Women protested the right to vote in the 1910s. In the 1940s, women in dresses and hats peacefully protested lynching. “Lynching in the United States is a disgrace. Should it continue? said a sign.

In recent decades, the park has been the scene of protesters denouncing wars in Vietnam and Iraq. Protesters protested for and against the Equal Rights Amendment, and fought for gay and lesbian rights.

On any given day, individuals or small groups gather in Lafayette Park to protest against any Russian interference in the presidential elections and the visit of foreign leaders to China's persecution of the Falun Gong religious movement.

In 1981, William Thomas began an anti-nuclear vigil on the sidewalk in the park, believed to be the longest ongoing war protest in the history of the United States. When he died in 2009, other protesters attended to the small tent and the banner that said: "Live with the bomb, die with the bomb."

RELATED ARTICLES

©