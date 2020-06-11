Lafayette Park near the White House is a soap box for social unrest

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration's use of smoke bombs and peppercorns to defeat civil rights protesters in Lafayette Park near the White House has emboldened protesters and added a new chapter to the historical history of the site like a soap box for social and political unrest.

“Gas us. Shoot us Hit us We're still here, "says a sign hanging on the tall black fence erected on the park wall after law enforcement officers clashed with protesters protesting the death of George Floyd, a black man who died under police custody in Minneapolis.

Lia Poteet, a 28-year-old Washington, DC resident, who was injured during the demonstration, has already returned to the area to demonstrate again.

"I am still going back to Lafayette Square because it is the epicenter of our democracy," said Poteet.

She said an officer downed her with his riot shield, kicked her in the stomach and hit her with his cane, causing bruises on her torso and personal areas. As she and the other protesters coughed from the smoke, two sudden explosions exploded at her feet, she said.

The park, a short walk from Trump's front yard, was where a slave woman named Alethia Browning Tanner used $ 1,400 she earned selling vegetables in the park to buy her freedom in 1810. Back then, the 7-acre parcel was called Park of the president. In 1824, it was landscaped and named for the Marquis de Lafayette, a French general who was a friend of George Washington and fought in the Revolutionary War.

Civil War soldiers camped there and hung their clothes to dry on Andrew Park's statue in the park. Women protested the right to vote in the 1910s. In the 1940s, women in dresses and hats peacefully protested lynching. “Lynching in the United States is a disgrace. Should it continue? said a sign.

In recent decades, the park has been the scene of protesters denouncing wars in Vietnam and Iraq. Protesters protested for and against the Equal Rights Amendment, and fought for gay and lesbian rights.

On any given day, individuals or small groups gather in Lafayette Park to protest against any Russian interference in the presidential elections and the visit of foreign leaders to China's persecution of the Falun Gong religious movement.

In 1981, William Thomas began an anti-nuclear vigil on the sidewalk in the park, believed to be the longest ongoing war protest in the history of the United States. When he died in 2009, other protesters attended to the small tent and the banner that said: "Live with the bomb, die with the bomb."

Civil rights are again the topic of the day, but skirmishes between police and protesters on the issue have not been common.

"I am not aware of any confrontation in Lafayette Park during civil rights protests," said Peter Levy, professor of history at York College of Pennsylvania and author of "The Great Uprising: Racial Riots in Urban America during the 1960s. "

In 1968, police clashed with protesters in a march for economic justice for the poor, carried out after the murder of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., but which was closer to the Lincoln Memorial, he said. Anti-Vietnam War protesters clashed with troops outside the Pentagon in 1967, 1969 and 1970. The police action did not deter protesters from returning, and Levy said he also does not believe it will keep protesters away from Lafayette Park.

"In fact, the opposite could happen, with President Trump's clean-up of the park, making it somewhat sacred ground for future protesters, who will see it as a new symbol of dissent," Levy said.

Police authorities say dozens of officers were wounded during protests in the park on Monday, June 1 and the weekend before. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on behalf of protesters and the Black Lives Matter organization in Washington against Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Attorney General William Barr, and other law enforcement officials. The lawsuit calls for action to shut down the Lafayette Square rally as a "rally of the same despotism against which the First Amendment was intended to protect."

Protesters at the park have received different receptions from previous occupants of the Oval Office.

White House Butler John H. Johnson served hot coffee, not smoke bombs, to protesters in the park in February 1963 at the request of President John F. Kennedy, according to the White House Historical Association.

During the Gulf War, anti-war protesters rallied in the park and protesters beat drums and buckets well into the night, President George H.W. Bush awake. Police tried to ban drums by calling them "structures," which are prohibited in the park.

"By keeping their toes under the cubes, the drummers persuaded the police that their instruments could not be classified that way," according to a story published in the American Bar Association Journal in April 1991. "Police arrived with decibelmeters to impose noise limits. "

Garrett Bond, of Mount Rainier, Maryland, said he had no idea the police would turn on protesters at the recent rally. While fleeing, Bond, 28, saw a man leaning against a pillar in front of the Church of Saint John. He was bleeding from the face with what Bond believed to be a rubber bullet lodged in the man's chin.

"He put it right under his lower lip," Bond said, describing the police action as "unprovoked,quot; and "unnecessary." While trying to help the injured man, Bond said he saw a law enforcement officer with riot gear jumping over the hedges and running towards them. Bond and others took the man to seek medical attention.

On Wednesday, Lakeisha Dames, who also lives in nearby Maryland, brought her 7-year-old daughter to view the posters and artwork posted on fences that the National Park Service says are being removed, allowing People, starting Thursday, exercise their first Amendment Rights again at the doors of the White House.

"I had to come because I wanted my daughter to see the story in progress," Dames said, adding that he hoped the posters would one day be displayed in a national museum. "It definitely needs to be commemorated and commemorated there."