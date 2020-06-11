Lady Antebellum changes name, regrets Word's association with slavery – Up News Info

The Grammy-winning country music band Lady Antebellum officially changed its name to Lady A due to the association of the word antebellum with slavery.
"When we dated almost 14 years ago, we named our band after the 'pre-war' southern-style house where we took our first photos," said the trio of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave. Haywood in a statement shared on social media. today (see below). "As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the South that influenced us … Southern Rock, Blues, R&B, Gospel and, of course, Country.
“But we regret and shame to say that we do not take into account the associations that weigh this word that refers to the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery. We deeply regret the harm this has caused and anyone who has felt insecure, invisible or worthless. Causing pain was never the intention of our hearts, but it does not change the fact that, in fact, it did. So today we talk and make a change. "
The band's statement says the decision to change the name was made "after much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer, and many honest conversations with some of our closest black friends and colleagues." The trio said there was no "excuse" for the "delay" of the action.
Lady A said her next move will be a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative through the band's LadyAID.
The group has seven Grammy Awards since its first nomination in 2009 and six CMA Awards since 2008.
Here is the full statement:
