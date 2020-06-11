Lady Antebellum changes name and apologizes for the injured gang caused

Lady Antebellum is changing her name to Lady A.

The band made the announcement in an open letter to fans shared on social media on Thursday.

"As a band, we have strived to make our music a haven … inclusive for everyone," the country music group began. "We have seen and heard more than ever in these past few weeks and our hearts have been moved with conviction, our eyes open to the injustices, inequalities and prejudices that black women and men have always faced and continue to face every day. Now, blind spots that we didn't even know existed have been revealed. "

The five-time Grammy winners revealed that "after much personal reflection, band discussions, prayer, and many honest conversations with some of our closest black friends and colleagues,quot; they have "decided to remove the word,quot; Antebellum "from their name and,quot; moving forward as Lady A. "According to the publication," Lady A "is a,quot; nickname "that fans have called the band, which consists of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelleyand Dave Haywood– "almost from the beginning,quot;.