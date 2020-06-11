Lady Antebellum changes name and apologizes for the injured gang caused

Stephen Lovekin / Shutterstock
Lady Antebellum is changing her name to Lady A.
The band made the announcement in an open letter to fans shared on social media on Thursday.
"As a band, we have strived to make our music a haven … inclusive for everyone," the country music group began. "We have seen and heard more than ever in these past few weeks and our hearts have been moved with conviction, our eyes open to the injustices, inequalities and prejudices that black women and men have always faced and continue to face every day. Now, blind spots that we didn't even know existed have been revealed. "
The five-time Grammy winners revealed that "after much personal reflection, band discussions, prayer, and many honest conversations with some of our closest black friends and colleagues,quot; they have "decided to remove the word,quot; Antebellum "from their name and,quot; moving forward as Lady A. "According to the publication," Lady A "is a,quot; nickname "that fans have called the band, which consists of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelleyand Dave Haywood– "almost from the beginning,quot;.
Looking back when they formed the band 14 years ago, the artists said they originally called the group after the "southern-style house & # 39; Antebellum & # 39; where they took their first photos.
"As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the south that has influenced us … southern rock, blues, R,amp;B, gospel and, of course, country," they continued. "But we regret and are ashamed to say that we do not take into account the associations that weigh this word that refers to the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery."
Then the stars noted that they "deeply regret the damage this has caused and to anyone who has felt insecure, invisible or undervalued."
"Causing pain was never the intention of our hearts, but it does not change the fact that, in fact, it did," the statement continued. "So today, we talk and make changes. We hope you dig and join us."
At one point, Lady A acknowledged that some followers may ask why the group has not made the change until now.
"The answer is that we cannot excuse our delay in doing this," the artists of "Need You Now,quot; concluded. "What we can do is recognize it, turn away from it, and take action."
Near the end of the letter, country music celebrities wrote that they felt they had "woken up." However, they recognized that this is "just one step,quot;.
"There are countless more that need to be taken," they added. "We want to do better. We are committed to examining our individual and collective impact and making the necessary changes to practice anti-racism. We will continue to educate ourselves, having difficult conversations, and looking for the parts of our hearts that need to be pruned to grow. Better humans, better neighbors."
Then they announced that they are donating to the Equal Justice Initiative through LadyAID.
"The prayer is that if we lead by example … with humility, love, empathy and action … we can be better allies of those who suffer oral and unspoken injustices, while influencing our children and future generations," they concluded. before signing with love. .
See his full letter above.