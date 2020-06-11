Lady Antebellum & # 39; ashamed & # 39; changes name due to slavery connections

WENN

Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood say they are "regretful and ashamed" for ignoring previous criticism of their nickname and promise to improve.

Up News Info –

Field stars Lady Antebellum They are shortening their nickname after acknowledging the negative connotations associated with the second half of the group's name.

Bandmates Hillary Scott, Charles Kelleyand Dave Haywood He went to social networks on Thursday, June 11, 2020 to announce that they will now be known as Lady a, the shortened version long used by fans.

In the detailed message, the musicians explain Black Lives Matter's continued protests and renewed discussions of racial injustice and inequality have led them to reflect on the links the word "antebellum" has to aspects of the pre-Civil War South , including slavery.

"We have seen and heard more than ever these past few weeks, and our hearts have been moved with conviction, our eyes open to the injustices, inequalities and prejudices that black women and men have always faced and continue to face every day." they wrote. "Now, blind spots that we didn't even know existed have been revealed."

"After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer, and many honest conversations with some of our closest black friends and colleagues, we have decided to remove the word & # 39; antebellum & # 39; from our name and move on as Lady A , the nickname our fans gave us almost from the beginning. "

Hit makers of "Need You Now" admit they are "regretful and embarrassed" for having ignored previous criticism of the word, which they adopted after taking their first promotional photos in front of a pre-war-style house. , which used to represent influence. Southern music had had on the trio.

"We cannot excuse our delay in this accomplishment," the stars confessed. "What we can do is recognize it, turn away from it, and take action."

Lady A insists that they "want to do better" and to underline their commitment to the cause, they will donate to the nonprofit Equality Justice Initiative, through their own charity LadyAID.

They concluded: "Our prayer is that if we lead by example … with humility, love, empathy and action … we can be better allies for those who suffer oral and indirect injustices, while influencing our children and generations to come."