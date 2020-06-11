Kristen Bell horrified to find her face being used in porn videos & # 39; Deepfake & # 39;

WENN

The actress from & # 39; Frozen & # 39; says she felt & # 39; exploited & # 39; when she discovered that her face, without her consent, was attached to the body of another woman in pornographic videos.

Kristen bell She was "shocked" to discover that her face was being used in pornographic videos on the Internet.

The 39-year-old woman was surprised when her husband Dax Shepard He told her it was being used in "deepfakes," a word used by the online community to describe when someone's face is attached to another woman's body for the purpose of a porn video.

"I was surprised because this is my face," she told Vox. "It belongs to me! … It's hard to think about that, that I'm being exploited. We're having a gigantic conversation about consent and I don't, so that's why it's not right."

And even though some of the videos come with a disclaimer that the image in the clip is not really the "Frozen"Star, that doesn't make it easier to accept Kristen.

"Even if it's labeled, 'This isn't really her,' it's hard to think of that. I wish the internet was a little bit more responsible and a little bit kinder," he sighed.

Kristen added that she feels "a responsibility" to speak on the subject, of which she has a "hidden suspicion" that many of her colleagues would not want to talk about.