Kodak Black Optimistic will return home & # 39; Very soon & # 39; to release new music

Twitter

The lawyer of the rapper & # 39; Zeze & # 39; caused Florida state authorities to agree to drop his gun charges case against his client if he completed a 500-hour drug treatment program.

Up News Info –

Rapper Kodak Black he's reassuring fans that he will be home "very soon" after his 30-year prison sentence has been reduced.

The rapper addressed his followers in an Instagram post after it became known on Sunday, June 7, that Florida state authorities had agreed to drop his gun charges case against him if he completed a drug treatment program.

In the post, he scoffed at the release of his new album, "Vultures Cry 2", with Wizdawizard and Mike Smiff.

"Gonna Be Home Real Soon to Drop All These Projects," he wrote alongside an image from the album cover.

<br />

The "Zeze" star, real name Bill K. Kapri, was ordered to serve 46 months behind bars in November (19) after falsifying information on federal forms to purchase three firearms in Miami. State Attorney Katherine Fernández-Rundle also filed separate charges regarding the same incident, charging Kodak with three serious crimes for possession of a firearm by an individual under the age of 24.

However, MC's attorney Bradford Cohen reached an agreement with Fernández-Rundle to close the case without his client serving more time in prison, which could have been for an additional 15 years.

Instead, they agreed that Kodak, who has been locked up since his arrest in May 2019, must complete a 500-hour course of drug treatment.

The maximum security prison where he is currently located does not offer the program and the rap star will move to a lower security facility.

Once you register your 500 hours, you will be eligible to serve the rest of your sentence in a rehabilitation center.