Kobe Bryant to be awarded Governor's Award at Los Angeles Emmy

The late Los Angeles Lakers player will be honored with a posthumous award at the upcoming Los Angeles area Emmys for his humanitarian work.

Kobe Bryant He will be posthumously honored with the prestigious Governors Award at the 72nd Emmy Awards in the Los Angeles area next July 2020.

The basketball legend, who died in a helicopter crash in January at just 41 years old, was selected for the award by the Los Angeles Area Governors Award committee in honor of his "philanthropy, community building, and inspiration that it spread beyond the basketball court. "

According to the United States Television Academy, which led the event, Bryant, who led the Los Angeles Lakers for two decades, "championed a number of major causes and critical issues, became a women's basketball ambassador, mentor, and advocate. youth, and raised awareness of homelessness in Los Angeles. "

In the announcement published on their website, the heads of the Academy also explained that the honor "is presented to a person, company or organization that has achieved an outstanding, innovative and visionary achievement in the arts, sciences or management of the television as well as a substantial contribution to the Los Angeles metropolitan area. "

The award will be presented during the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Nominations for local Los Angeles shows were announced on Monday, June 8, 2020 with public broadcaster KCET at the head with 20 nominations.