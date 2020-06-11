Kitten Chaos Chaos Off Highway 4 in Antioch – Up News Info San Francisco

ANTIOCH (KPIX 5) – It's the classic young kitty cat story: a mischievous cat causes mayhem, only to be adopted into a loving home. This time it happened on a Bay Area freeway.

Around noon Wednesday, a Contra Costa CHP officer offered him a hand when he saw a woman named Marissa, struggling to save a kitten hidden under her vehicle. Marissa had stopped at the Bailey Road access ramp to Highway 4 Eastbound in an attempt to rescue the kitten.

Teamwork makes the dream work. Marissa rescued this little kitten that was running down the road and then hid under our patrol car. She adopted the kitten into her family❤️ She is ours #hero for the day. Full story on IG: https://t.co/rtFwvh0BHl pic.twitter.com/CHtlIWK4v1 – CHP – Contra Costa (@ 320PIO) June 11, 2020

A tow truck driver stopped to block a lane to provide Marissa with some protection from traffic, and the CHP officer was able to relieve the tow truck driver by parking the patrol vehicle next to her.

Showing her cat-like reflexes, the young cat quickly moved from under Marissa's vehicle to under the CHP officer's cruiser.

Eventually, Marissa was able to retrieve the kitten and ended up adopting it.

Contra Costa's CHP was so impressed with Marissa's dedication to helping the lost, that they called her "Hero of the Day,quot; on their social media accounts.