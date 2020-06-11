Kim Jong-un's younger sister breaks into South Korea when dictator steps away from public view

But his hopes that Ms. Kim will be a more moderate alternative for his brother have been dashed by his public statements in recent weeks.

Kim Yo Jong walks in front of South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Koran leader Kim Jong Un, right, arriving at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP)

Ms. Kim's observations of the dispersal of anti-region brochures released from South Korea have shown little inclination for change.

The brochures are being sent to the country via hydrogen balloons from deserters in the south.

Kim described the brochure distributors as "almost illiterate,quot; and "riff-raff,quot; fools.

"Human scum little less than wild animals that betrayed their own homeland are engrossed in acts so improper to imitate men," he wrote in a newspaper. Rodong Sinmun.

"They will surely be called crossbreed dogs, as they bark where they shouldn't."

"Now that crossbreed dogs are hurting others, it is time for their owners to be held accountable."

Kim Jong-un cuts a ribbon in front of his sister Kim Yo-jong, the alleged apparent heir to the dynasty. (KCNA)

North Korea's public statements against its adversaries are generally worded in a colorful way, but Ms. Kim's statement is especially strong.

"I would like to ask the South Korean authorities if they are ready to deal with the consequences of the misconduct committed by the mongrel dogs like trash that were unscrupulous in slandering us while criticizing the & # 39; nuclear problem & # 39; of the meanest way – the most inopportune moment, "he wrote.

"I detest those who feign ignorance or encourage more than those who move to harm others."

The brochure campaign is run by two brothers who deserted from North Korea.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. (AAP)

Since 2004, the couple has released anti-Kim messages, US currency, small radio sets, memory units loaded with South Korean soap operas, and Bibles.

Owning a Bible is a crime in North Korea, and those caught with one are sent to forced labor camps or executed on the spot, writes the advocacy group Open Doors.

On Tuesday, North Korea announced it would cut all communications with the South, a move attributed to Kim's influence.

It occurs as North Korea continues to advance its missile and nuclear weapons program.

Kim is increasing his stature while his older brother has fewer public appearances.

Kim disappeared from public view in April, sparking rumors that he was seriously ill or even dead.

Kim Jong-un visits a fertilizer plant, in his first public appearance in weeks. (KCNA)

But it reappeared in May for the opening of the fertilizer plant, and again earlier this week for a Politburo roundtable meeting.