Khloe Kardashian is seen approaching Tristan Thompson at a friend's birthday party

Before the party, the former couple, who has shared a two-year-old daughter, was quarantined due to the coronavirus blockade.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson many speculate about their relationship after the breakup. After spending a lot of time together in quarantine due to the new coronavirus, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star and her ex-boyfriend seemed very welcoming at a friend's birthday party.

A video posted on Instagram Story by Tristan's former teammate Jordan Clarkson documented a group of people serenaded Savas Oguz with a happy birthday song. At the start of the short clip, Khloe could be seen standing comfortably close to her former Cleveland Cavaliers center, who apparently hugged her.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen getting comfortable at a friend's birthday party.

According to TMZ, the birthday party took place at Tristan's home in Los Angeles. While the two seemed welcoming, the store stated that there are no changes in their current relationship status as co-parents. They were said to have used their time together to work on their friendship instead of getting back together.

Khloe and Tristan started dating in September 2016. The two shared a two-year-old daughter, True, together. They parted ways in February 2019 after the NBA player was accused of cheating on the reality star with Kylie Jennerso BFF Jordyn Woods. In May 2020, the two were affected by rumors that they were expecting their second child together.

In response to the swirling speculation, Khloe launched a protest on Twitter. "I don't go to social platforms much these days. And this is one of the main reasons why I stay away," the gossip dealers criticized. "The sick and painful things people say. I dislike so many things I'm seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."

Tristan himself has recently been beaten on charges that he fathered a five-year-old son with Kimberly Alexander. He has performed a DNA test to prove otherwise, but Kimberly accused him of fabricating the result, prompting him to send him a cease and desist letter through his attorney Marty Singer.

Instead of complying, Kimberly posted a photo of Tristan and her son to Instagram Story in an effort to show their likeness. Since then, Tristan has filed a defamation suit against Kimberly, alleging that she "maliciously accused him" of being "an imbecile father" and that he made his allegations public because he had financial problems.