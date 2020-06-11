Khloe Kardashian criticized for lack of black people at her Good American Jeans Company

Instagram

The star of & # 39; KUWTK & # 39; She isn't the only one to face a backlash over the lack of diversity among her employees, as her sister Kylie Jenner is also criticized after revealing that only 13 percent of her staff is black.

In the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement, Khloe Kardashian he's trying to be transparent about how things are at his company Good American Jeans. Participating in the Pull Up For Change Challenge, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"star shared racial diversity among employees of her American brand Good denim and clothing.

In the Instagram post on Wednesday, June 10 on the brand's page, it was revealed that the workforce is made up of 15 percent black employees, 32 percent people of color, and 52 percent white workers. "Diversity and inclusion have always been at our core, so we see this as an opportunity to highlight the constant and consistent work that our brand has done to ensure that our mission is felt at all levels of the company," he wrote. the account in the caption. .

"We are committed to continuing our focus on diversity across our organization: both within the talent and partners we work with and the employees in our office. We refuse to be complacent. Please note that our numbers add up to 99% because we had 99% participation of our employees, "he concluded.

Some fans appreciate the post in the comment section when one wrote, "Thank you for being transparent and supportive." Another fan said, "Love your clothes and what you stand for!"

However, some others did not think 15% was enough. "With a company with a black CEO / co-founder, I would expect better numbers," said one person. "So my initial thought was 15%, not bad, since the black population represents 14% of the population of the United States. What I would like to see is what positions they are in … if everything is service to the customer and warehouse, then it's a problem. " another reviewer said.

Khloe is not the only one to face a backlash over the lack of diversity among her employees. After revealing that only 13% of his Kylie Cosmetics staff is black, Kylie Jenner was hit by enemies. "Hire more. 13% is not enough when African Americans set trends and standards in the beauty industry," demanded one of them.