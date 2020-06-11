Kelly Clarkson files for divorce from Brandon Blackstock

Kevin Mazur / BBMA18 / WireImage
Kelly Clarkson wants to end their marriage.
ME! News can confirm The voice the coach has filed for the husband's divorce Brandon Blackstock after almost seven years of marriage.
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the American idol The winner quietly filed in Los Angeles last week.
The couple, who have two children together, have been married since 2013. Brandon also has two children from a previous marriage.
Many fans know that their love story began at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006 when Kelly rehearsed with Rascal Flatts. And lo and behold, Brandon served as the group's tour manager at the time. The relationship, however, did not take off until a meeting six years later. Within 10 months of leaving, Brandon proposed that Kelly announce their engagement news in December 2012.
"I'M COMMITTED! I wanted everyone to know!" she wrote. "The happiest night of my life last night! I'm very lucky and I'm with the greatest man in history."
In October 2013, the couple exchanged vows in Tennessee. "Brandon is totally the one," shared the music superstar with Cosmopolitan. "I have never been so happy."
Since then, the couple have supported each other personally and professionally, leaving the shocking divorce news for many pop culture fans.
In fact, Kelly's family appeared in her namesake talk show in April to wish you a happy birthday.
"Right now watching this and I'm crying! Everyone is so cute!" Kelly wrote in Twitter with video of the surprise. "I had a difficult week and this just changed."
And throughout the marriage, the "Since U Been Gone,quot; singer has been unable to hide her passion for Brandon.
"I never honestly felt sexually attracted to anyone before him," the Grammy winner revealed in a 2017 interview. "And I'm not disappointing my exes. You know, everyone is different. But there was something about him."
"I honestly thought I was asexual, I had never been aroused like this in my entire life," he added. "I thought, 'Oh, that's that feeling … OK! That's what they were talking about in Waiting to breathe out. I just got it. I just had no idea. "
Kelly has not yet publicly commented on the divorce news.