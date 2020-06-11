Kelly Clarkson files for divorce from Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson wants to end their marriage.

ME! News can confirm The voice the coach has filed for the husband's divorce Brandon Blackstock after almost seven years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the American idol The winner quietly filed in Los Angeles last week.

The couple, who have two children together, have been married since 2013. Brandon also has two children from a previous marriage.

Many fans know that their love story began at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006 when Kelly rehearsed with Rascal Flatts. And lo and behold, Brandon served as the group's tour manager at the time. The relationship, however, did not take off until a meeting six years later. Within 10 months of leaving, Brandon proposed that Kelly announce their engagement news in December 2012.

"I'M COMMITTED! I wanted everyone to know!" she wrote. "The happiest night of my life last night! I'm very lucky and I'm with the greatest man in history."