Kelly Clarkson divorces Brandon Blackstock: see his family photos

Kelly Clarksonyou are ending your almost seven year marriage to Brandon Blackstock.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, the Voice The coach filed for divorce from her husband in a Los Angeles court last week, citing "irreconcilable differences,quot; as the cause of their separation. She applied for joint custody of her two children, Remington Alexander and Rose River Blackstock. She is also a proud stepmother to bed sheet and Seth Blackstock.
Clarkson has not addressed his decision to separate from Blackstock.
The two began dating in 2012 and after a brief courtship, Kelly announced that they were engaged. "I'M COMMITTED! I wanted everyone to know!" she wrote. "The happiest night of my life last night! I'm very lucky and I'm with the greatest man in history."
They exchanged vows almost a year later in Tennessee and almost immediately became pregnant with their daughter River Rose.
River was joined by little brother Remington, or Remy, as the family calls it, when she was 2 years old.
Over the years, the singer has shared numerous photos of her little ones, whom she previously said make her feel "empowered." To see some of these sweet moments from Kelly, Brandon, and their kids, check out the gallery below.
Howdy partner
Who doesn't love a day at Disneyland with mom?
Twitter / Kelly Clarkson
In charge
River and Remington are here to help put out fires and solve crimes!
Travel!
Running errands is so much more fun when you have these two cheer packs in the back seat.
Lake life
In June 2018 Kelly Clarkson He was enjoying some fun in the sun with his two children, Remington and Rose river.
Daddy's girl
The husband of the singer of "sense of life,quot; Brandon Blackstock All smiles with your baby on this fun vacation.
Disco Diva
River is already chasing her mother when it comes to acting, and Kelly couldn't be more proud.
Christian Thompson / Disneyland Resort
Disney darlings
In 2018 the Clarkson-Blackstock team enjoyed the Disneyland Pixar Fest and was with Woody and Jesse … NBD.
Girls together
When she made her music video in 2017, the Texas native brought her daughter to have fun behind the scenes.
Zach Pagano / NBC
Co-host cuties
He took his children to work day in September 2017 when the author of the children's book went through the Kathie Lee and Hoda Show.
Flying high
"New York, you guys aren't ready for Remy B … I'm so excited!" Kelly captioned this adorable photo of her little man.
Free makeup
Kelly smiled as she took this selfie with her daughter and noted that she was makeup-free.
Smashville
In May 2017, the Blackstock family participated in a Nashville Predators hockey game and even tossed matching jerseys.
Three generations
For Mother's Day, the 37-year-old singer gave her mother a sweet greeting alongside this adorable photo of the three generations of women in her life.
Kisses
Ugh, could it be a cuter Easter moment?
Remy day
Remy's first birthday was a total blast and included a huge cake!
Christmas joy
In December 2016, Kelly and her husband along with their two children and two stepchildren sent this beautiful card.
Happy Holidays
Kelly and River braved Tennessee's winter temperatures to be a part of the 2016 Nashville Christmas Parade, and seriously, they're so stinky.
Game time
During a visit to Washington D.C., Kelly's little ones were carried in a blanket courtesy of their half-brother. Seth.
Funny father's day
Brandon is a total father at all times … even when he is not just caring for his children.
Teepee Time
To celebrate the launch of her children's book, the mother of two shared this adorable photo of herself and her daughter.
Christmas is coming
In December 2015, the Blackstock family showed their game of Thrones Super fanatic status with this holiday card.
Girls on Music Land
In August 2015 The voice The coach had a warm-up prior to the show with his No. 1 fan.
Nap time?
Mom wanted a nap, but clearly her family had other ideas!
Famous friends
With which little one has not dated Jimmy Fallon?
Mom's girl
In October 2014, the singer shared her first photo of her daughter River Rose and hello, she is so cute.