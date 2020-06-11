Kelly Clarkson divorces Brandon Blackstock: see his family photos

Kelly Clarksonyou are ending your almost seven year marriage to Brandon Blackstock.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the Voice The coach filed for divorce from her husband in a Los Angeles court last week, citing "irreconcilable differences,quot; as the cause of their separation. She applied for joint custody of her two children, Remington Alexander and Rose River Blackstock. She is also a proud stepmother to bed sheet and Seth Blackstock.

Clarkson has not addressed his decision to separate from Blackstock.

The two began dating in 2012 and after a brief courtship, Kelly announced that they were engaged. "I'M COMMITTED! I wanted everyone to know!" she wrote. "The happiest night of my life last night! I'm very lucky and I'm with the greatest man in history."

They exchanged vows almost a year later in Tennessee and almost immediately became pregnant with their daughter River Rose.

River was joined by little brother Remington, or Remy, as the family calls it, when she was 2 years old.

Over the years, the singer has shared numerous photos of her little ones, whom she previously said make her feel "empowered." To see some of these sweet moments from Kelly, Brandon, and their kids, check out the gallery below.

Howdy partner

Who doesn't love a day at Disneyland with mom?

Kelly Clarkson, children, son, Remington, daughter, river, Twitter

In charge

River and Remington are here to help put out fires and solve crimes!

Kelly Clarkson, Children, River Rose Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock

Travel!

Running errands is so much more fun when you have these two cheer packs in the back seat.

Kelly Clarkson, Children, River Rose Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock

Lake life

In June 2018 Kelly Clarkson He was enjoying some fun in the sun with his two children, Remington and Rose river.

Kelly Clarkson, Boys, River Rose Blackstock, Brandon Blackstock

Daddy's girl

The husband of the singer of "sense of life,quot; Brandon Blackstock All smiles with your baby on this fun vacation.

Kelly Clarkson, boys, River Rose Blackstock

Disco Diva

River is already chasing her mother when it comes to acting, and Kelly couldn't be more proud.

Kelly Clarkson, Remington Alexander, Rose River

Disney darlings

In 2018 the Clarkson-Blackstock team enjoyed the Disneyland Pixar Fest and was with Woody and Jesse … NBD.

Kelly Clarkson, boys, River Rose Blackstock

Girls together

When she made her music video in 2017, the Texas native brought her daughter to have fun behind the scenes.

River Rose Blackstock, Hoda Kotb, Kelly Clarkson, Remy Blackstock, today

Co-host cuties

He took his children to work day in September 2017 when the author of the children's book went through the Kathie Lee and Hoda Show.

Kelly Clarkson, children, Remington Alexander Blackstock

Flying high

"New York, you guys aren't ready for Remy B … I'm so excited!" Kelly captioned this adorable photo of her little man.

Kelly Clarkson, Rose River

Free makeup

Kelly smiled as she took this selfie with her daughter and noted that she was makeup-free.

Kelly Clarkson, boys, River Rose Blackstock

Smashville

In May 2017, the Blackstock family participated in a Nashville Predators hockey game and even tossed matching jerseys.

Kelly Clarkson, Mother, Daughter, River Rose, Mother's Day 2017

Three generations

For Mother's Day, the 37-year-old singer gave her mother a sweet greeting alongside this adorable photo of the three generations of women in her life.

River Rose Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, Remy Blackstock

Kisses

Ugh, could it be a cuter Easter moment?

Kelly Clarkson, Remington, birthday

Remy day

Remy's first birthday was a total blast and included a huge cake!

Kelly Clarkson, Daughter River, Son Remy, Brandon Blackstock, Christmas Card 2016

Christmas joy

In December 2016, Kelly and her husband along with their two children and two stepchildren sent this beautiful card.

Kelly Clarkson, River Rose Blackstock

Happy Holidays

Kelly and River braved Tennessee's winter temperatures to be a part of the 2016 Nashville Christmas Parade, and seriously, they're so stinky.

Kelly Clarkson, Children, River Rose Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock

Game time

During a visit to Washington D.C., Kelly's little ones were carried in a blanket courtesy of their half-brother. Seth.

Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock, Daughter River Rose, Son Remington Alexander, Fathers Day 2016, Twitter

Funny father's day

Brandon is a total father at all times … even when he is not just caring for his children.

Kelly Clarkson, Rio, Twitter

Teepee Time

To celebrate the launch of her children's book, the mother of two shared this adorable photo of herself and her daughter.

Kelly Clarkson, Boys, River Rose Blackstock, Brandon Blackstock

Christmas is coming

In December 2015, the Blackstock family showed their game of Thrones Super fanatic status with this holiday card.

Kelly Clarkson, River Rose Blackstock, Instagram

Girls on Music Land

In August 2015 The voice The coach had a warm-up prior to the show with his No. 1 fan.

Kelly Clarkson, Rose River

Nap time?

Mom wanted a nap, but clearly her family had other ideas!

River Rose, Jimmy Fallon, Kelly Clarkson, Instagram

Famous friends

With which little one has not dated Jimmy Fallon?

Kelly Clarkson, Baby River

Mom's girl

In October 2014, the singer shared her first photo of her daughter River Rose and hello, she is so cute.

