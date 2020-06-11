Kelly Clarkson divorces Brandon Blackstock: see his family photos

Kelly Clarksonyou are ending your almost seven year marriage to Brandon Blackstock.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the Voice The coach filed for divorce from her husband in a Los Angeles court last week, citing "irreconcilable differences,quot; as the cause of their separation. She applied for joint custody of her two children, Remington Alexander and Rose River Blackstock. She is also a proud stepmother to bed sheet and Seth Blackstock.

Clarkson has not addressed his decision to separate from Blackstock.

The two began dating in 2012 and after a brief courtship, Kelly announced that they were engaged. "I'M COMMITTED! I wanted everyone to know!" she wrote. "The happiest night of my life last night! I'm very lucky and I'm with the greatest man in history."

They exchanged vows almost a year later in Tennessee and almost immediately became pregnant with their daughter River Rose.

River was joined by little brother Remington, or Remy, as the family calls it, when she was 2 years old.