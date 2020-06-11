Kelly Clarkson divorces after 7 years of marriage

WENN

The presenter of & # 39; Kelly Clarkson Show & # 39; She surprises her fans when she files for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock after seven years of marriage and two children together.

Up News Info –

Blocking the coronavirus seems to come at a cost Kelly Clarkson Your marriage.

The singer, who has isolated herself with her husband. Brandon Blackstock and her children in retirement in Montana for the past eight weeks, have filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Kelly filed documents in Los Angeles last week, June 4, 2020.

She married her manager, Blackstock, in 2013 after a whirlwind of dating and they share two children: the five-year-old daughter River and the four-year-old son Remington. He also has two teenage children from his first marriage to Melissa ashworth.

The news comes weeks after the now-separated couple put their Encino, California mansion on the market.

The news of the divorce will come as a surprise to many, as Kelly has been excited about her husband and his time in Montana during the virtual segments she has been filming for her television series during the day. "Kelly Clarkson's show", in recent weeks while complaining about playing mother and stepmother with four children.