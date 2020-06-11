Keke Palmer to star in writer Alice's director Krystin Ver Linden – Up News Info

Keke Palmer has signed to executive produce and star in the main character in Alicia, written by Krystin Ver Linden, who will also direct the feature film, marking her directorial debut. The character-driven thriller is inspired by the true events of a 19th century woman in bondage in Georgia, escaping from her captor's 55 acres to discover the shocking reality that exists beyond the tree line … it's 1973.

John Wick and Spotlight EP Peter Lawson is producing the project with executive producers José Agustín Valdés and Luisa Fernanda Espinosa of Steel Springs Pictures, who are fully funding the project.

"Many films that represent this time in our history have their roots in the victimization of the black protagonist," said Palmer, co-host of Good morning americaThird s third hour Strahan, Sara and Keke. "This story is the opposite and that is what drew me from Krystin's perspective. It addresses the harsh realities of slavery and white supremacy while offering inspiration and vindication throughout the story of Alice's journey. I don't want that no one leaves the theater feeling weakened, I want them to feel empowered. "

Linden also wrote the script. Love in vain, a biographical film about blues music pioneer Robert Johnson, which was recently picked up by Paramount with the Oscar winner Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse Helmer Peter Ramsey attached to direct.

"Keke is a prodigious talent and the perfect choice to take on Alice's lead role," said Linden. “This is such an important and emotional project, and when we saw Keke's passion and vision for this woman and her story, we knew she was the one. With Krystin at the helm, we look forward to seeing her transform into this phenomenal character and bring her fascinating story to life. ”

Filming is scheduled to begin this August in Georgia.

Palmer, who has a long list of film and television credits, was recently spotted alongside Jennifer Lopez in the critically acclaimed. Hustlers and in Quibi Indicated reboot that was recently picked up for a second season. She is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment.

Peter Lawson and Steel Springs Pictures are represented by Lichter Grossman Adler & Goodman. Linden is represented by Verve and Hansen Jacobson.