Keira Knightley will star in & EP & # 39; The Other Typist & # 39; Ilene Chaiken limited series in works on Hulu – Up News Info

Hulu has landed for development The other typist, an adaptation of the television series of Suzanne Rindell's novel titled and executive produced by Keira Knightley. Written and executive produced by Ilene Chaiken (The L Word, Empire), the project, which I hear has great commitment, comes from Searchlight Television and 20th Century Fox Television.

Set in New York City at the height of the Prohibition era, The other typist is a psycho-sexual suspense thriller that addresses issues of identity, class, obsession, and misplaced (or misunderstood) desire. In it, Rose, a The typist from the primitive, mundane police department is engulfed in the grim world of her glamorous new co-worker, Odalie (Knightley) but when the last crime is committed, it is unclear which of the two women was the most treacherous.

Chaiken, who will write the pilot script and act as showrunner, the executive produces with Knightley, Rindell and 3 Arts & # 39; Oly Obst.

Knightley originally brought the book to Searchlight, whose TV division co-produces with his brother 20th TV, where Chaiken is under general agreement. On Hulu, Searchlight TV and 20th TV are also collaborating on Abandonment, limited series starring Kate McKinnon.

Make comparisons with The great Gatsby, the other typist It was published in 2013 and was Rindell's first novel.

This would mark the largest television engagement to date for Knightley who, with the exception of 2011 Neverland miniseries, he has focused entirely on features since he burst onto the scene with the 2002 hit I want to be like Beckham. She is known for her roles in the pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Love actually as much as pride and prejudice and The imitation game, that earned him Oscar nominations. Most recently seen in Bad behavior, Launched at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Knightley is represented by United Agents, CAA, Narrative, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

The word I Creator Chaiken is an executive producer on the reboot series, The L word: Generation Q, which was renewed for the second season on Showtime as well as on Hulu The tale of the maid. She was also an executive producer Empire throughout his Fox career and served as a showrunner for the first 3.5 seasons.