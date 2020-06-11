Kanye West on Michael Jackson: We can't let any company take down our heroes!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Kanye West sat down for an interview with i-D magazine, where he defended the legacy of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

"We should have something that says we cannot allow any company to take down our heroes," said Kanye. "Not in The Shade Room, not on social media and especially on documentaries. I think that every time the media is not happy with me it's like, 'Here they go. They are going to come and Wacko Jacko with me'. That somehow, they have tried to do. "

