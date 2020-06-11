Kanye West on Michael Jackson: We can't let any company take down our heroes!

Kanye West sat down for an interview with i-D magazine, where he defended the legacy of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

"We should have something that says we cannot allow any company to take down our heroes," said Kanye. "Not in The Shade Room, not on social media and especially on documentaries. I think that every time the media is not happy with me it's like, 'Here they go. They are going to come and Wacko Jacko with me'. That somehow, they have tried to do. "

He made comparisons between producer Pharrell and MJ:

"In a way, he's very similar to Michael Jackson, in the ways that Michael Jackson was doing covert and super gangsta stuff, like he just pulled the needles out," Ye adds. "He kissed Elvis Presley's daughter on MTV. Black culture used to be … we used to be out front all night, but Michael was doing things that were different than what we were programmed to understand as what we should do. He bought the The Beatles catalog. That was Mike Jackson, right there. "