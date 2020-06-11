Kanye West calls for attempts to 'leave the country of never again' to ruin the legacy of Michael Jackson

WENN

Kanye West has criticized attempts to "shoot down" Michael Jackson airing the allegations of child abuse detailed in the "Leaving Neverland"documentary film.

Jackson's status as arguably the most famous pop musician of all time has taken a beating since the movie's broadcast, which featured lengthy interviews with two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who accused him of abusing them as children, on HBO last year 2019.

In a chat with Pharrell Williams Posted on the iD magazine website, West spoke about the status of hit creator "Thriller" as an icon, saying that the media and documentary makers should not be allowed to attack Jackson, who died at 50 years in 2009.

"The kiss Elvis presleydaughter of MTV, "West said of what made the King of Pop unique as a black musician." Black culture used to be … we used to be up front all night, but Michael was doing things that were different than what we were programmed to understand as what we should do. He bought The Beatles& # 39; return catalog. That was Mike Jackson, right there. "

Attacking critics of the late pop star, he continued: "We should have something that says we can't allow any company to take down our heroes. Not on (the gossip website) The Shade Room, not on social media and especially in documentaries. "

Hitmaker "Jesus Walks" went on to compare Jackson's media portrayal as an eccentric stranger to his own treatment.

"I am like every time the media is not happy with me, it's like, 'Here they go. They are going to come and Wacko Jacko with me'." What somehow, they have tried to do, "reflected the rapper.

Allegations of child sexual abuse against Jackson first emerged as a teenager Jordy Chandler He accused him of sexual abuse in 1993, with the singer settling a lawsuit for $ 23 million. He was also acquitted of abusing another child, Gavin Arvizo, at the trial in 2005 and denied all the accusations until his death.

Robson and Safechuck, who became friends with King of Pop as children, denied ever having been abused during their lifetime, but later filed abuse claims and detailed their claims in "Leaving Neverland."