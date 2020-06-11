Kandi Burruss is excited to talk to her son about police brutality

Bravo

During an appearance on & # 39; Watch What Happens Live & # 39 ;, the singer also reveals that her daughter Riley Burruss has a strong reaction to the recent Black Lives Matter protests.

Up News Info –

Racial injustice leaves a big chore for parents, especially black parents, as they need to explain their children about police brutality and teach them how to behave with police officers. Kandi He recently revealed that he had an emotional conversation with his son Ace, that the police could also be the "bad guys."

During his appearance on the Wednesday episode June 10 of "Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen","The Real Housewives of Atlanta"Star recalled the moment. That drove her to tears as she recalled the conversation that started after her 4-year-old son chose to be a policeman on his career day.

"And then my husband was trying to explain, you know, what was going on and why everyone was so upset and what was going on with the police," said the singer. "Ace was confused. He said, 'So the police are the bad guys?'

"Isn't it crazy having to explain that to a four-year-old boy?" he went on to say, adding: "So you are black and you have to worry about the police being the bad guys." the Xscape The singer admitted that she cries all the time, "but that is emotional for me."

As she looked at Andy who was also close to tears, Kandi said to him, "And Andy, I know you care about us, but you don't have to think about it. That's something we have to think about for our children." "

<br />

In the episode, Kandi also revealed that her daughter Riley Burruss had a strong reaction to the recent Black Lives Matter protests. "She said, 'Okay, I'm giving up following all non-black friends or people who are not talking about this, who are not proving they are an ally of our community," Kandi said of the 17 years. old.