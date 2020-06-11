Kandi Burruss is excited as she talks about having to talk to her 4-year-old son about police brutality

Kandi Burruss teamed up with Andy Cohen for a virtual episode of "Watch what happens live"And during the episode, which also featured Tamron Hall, they talked about the current climate in the world and Andy asked Kandi to talk about the dialogue he has with his children during this time.

Kandi explained how her oldest daughter, Riley, has been using the current state of the world to determine who is truly an ally within her group of friends. However, Kandi recently had to explain to her 4-year-old son Ace the current police climate.

She said: “I was a policeman on race day. So when my husband Todd was trying to explain what was happening and why everyone was so upset and what was happening with the police. Ace was confused. He said, "So the police are the bad guys,quot;?

"Now it's not crazy having to explain that to a 4-year-old. So you are black and you have to worry about the police being the bad guys. That is emotional for me," Kandi said.

Kandi told Andy that she understands that he cares about her and her family, but that she doesn't have to think about having to explain police brutality to her son.

As many of you know, protests They have erupted across the world in response to the death of George Floyd, who was killed by police on video in Minneapolis. People have been protesting for justice to be done in the George Floyd case, and they have also been protesting against police brutality that many people have unfortunately experienced.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94