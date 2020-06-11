Kandi Burruss cries talking about her children and police brutality

Difficult, but necessary.

George FloydThe death and subsequent outrage across the country over racism and police brutality have sparked many important conversations, including those between parents and children. In the Wednesday episode of Bravo & # 39; s Watch what happens live, the Atlanta Real Housewives& # 39; s Kandi Burruss recounted the conversations that she and her husband Todd Tucker have had with their children: Kaela2. 3 Riley, 17 and Ace, 4)

"Obviously I get it from all ages. We have Riley and Kaela who are on the older side of things, which Riley is very stubborn," Burruss told the host. Andy Cohen. "And since the jump it was, she goes to a school where obviously the minority is black (and) the majority is white, but she said:" Okay, I'm leaving to follow all the friends or people who don't they are black who is not talking about this, who is not proving that they are an ally of our community. "

Burruss continued: "And he was serious. He made a move through his entire group of friends. If he didn't see some kind of statement or (sign) that you cared, he was stopping you from following. And he was serious about that."