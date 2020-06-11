EXCLUSIVE: Immediately after starring Smart booking and the series AmazingKaitlyn Dever is in talks for the female lead in the film's musical adaptation Dear Evan Hansen. Ben Platt is expected to reprise his role on stage as the main character in the film, with Stephen Chbosky (Wonder) directing. The music and lyrics are by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul from their work on stage.

Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce through Uni-based Marc Platt Productions, and Pasek and Paul are executive producers. The script is by Steve Levenson, who wrote the book for the stage musical.

Dever was nominated for a Golden Globe for her heartbreaking performance in Amazing as a rape survivor who was accused by the police of lying about her assault. For her role alongside Beanie Feldstein in the film directed by Olivia Wilde Smart bookingDever was recognized as a rising BAFTA star. She has grown in business with credits that include Short Term 12, Men Women and Children, Laggies, Detroit, Outside, and Those who follow, and had a first television turn on drama FX Justified. Talented singer, songwriter and musician, Dever wrote and performed two songs on the Jason Reitman soundtrack for the feature film. Tully with his band Buelahbelle.

Dever will then be seen in two anthology series. The first has no title for BJ Novak and will star with Lucas Hedges and the other is Monsterland for Annapurna Television. Dever is represented by UTA and Felker, Toczek, Gelman Suddleson.