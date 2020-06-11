July 4 Fort Worth Festival Canceled But Fireworks Show Still On – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH () – Following in the footsteps of many large gatherings in North Texas, organizers have decided to cancel this year's Fort Worth Fourth Festival. However, the fireworks show will continue.

Public gatherings such as festivals have been canceled throughout the area since the COVID-19 pandemic began to meet the guidelines for social distancing established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite the cancellation, organizers will continue to host a fireworks show at the Panther Island Pavilion on July 4 at around 9:20 p.m.

Organizers said the Panther Island Pavilion area will be closed to the public that Saturday night to limit meetings.

Below is a map of the area to be closed.

Residents are urged to view fireworks online or from their homes, patios, or balconies.