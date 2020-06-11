Julianne Moore, Kristen Bell and more denounce racism – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The NAACP has partnered with Tommy Oliver and Adam Platzner of Confluential Content (OWN’s Black loveFrom sony The perfect boy, Sundance Award Winner Kinyarwanda) for #ITakeResponsibilty, a new campaign launched today that encourages whites to denounce racism and pledge to support black lives.

#ITakeResponsibilty started today with an early PSA with Julianne Moore, Kristen Bell, Sarah Paulson, Aaron Paul, Aly Raisman, Bethany Joy Lenz, Bryce Dallas Howard, Debra Messing, Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, Kesha, Mark Duplass, Piper Perabo and Stanley Tucci, by taking responsibility for the ways in which they have perpetuated racism through silence or inaction, and their commitment to supporting organizations that fight for the rights of oppressed communities.

"It is critical that we understand and accept that racism is a problem for white people … a problem that we collectively must look at ourselves to fix," Platzner, partner and vice president of Confluential Content tells Up News Info. “I've never seen it that way before. Recent events in this country have shown us that we must take a different approach to be impactful. That's what led me to create this effort. "

And he adds: "We are in an industry with the power and ability to drive change, internally and externally. This public service announcement is how we can start a conversation with each other to achieve results, while defending our friends and family. Blacks. Each of us needs to start taking responsibility for this role in our daily lives. With all that happened, I didn't feel well sitting on the sidelines. "

As the hashtag suggests, the campaign is inviting others to take responsibility and stand in solidarity with the black community and make their own videos. Additionally, the PSA urges people to donate to NAACP, Black Lives Matter and Bail Project.

Check out the public service announcement above.